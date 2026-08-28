Woman seriously wounded during drone attack on Sevastopol — governor

SEVASTOPOL, August 28. /TASS/. A woman was seriously wounded in one of the two fires sparked by the latest Ukrainian drone attack on Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Max messenger.

"Our military, air defenses, and mobile groups are repelling a yet another drone attack on Sevastopol," he said. "A drone struck a section of a five-story residential building, sparking fire on the top floor. A woman was evacuated from the building, and is now being resuscitated by doctors."

"The shockwave smashed windows in the entire building. Evacuation is underway. Firefighters and rescuers are working at the scene," Razvozhayev added.

Another fire broke out on the territory of a hotel but was quickly put out.

One more drone crashed into old and empty fuel tanks, the governor said.