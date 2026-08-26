Death toll from Nepal flooding reaches 157

NEW DELHI, August 27. /TASS/. The death toll from flooding that began in Nepal on the morning of August 26 has reached 157, the Ratopati news portal reported, citing police.

According to the report, the highest number of fatalities was recorded in the Chitwan District in the south of the country, where 64 bodies were found. Forty-one people injured in the flooding are receiving treatment in hospitals. More than 3,300 police officers have been mobilized for search and rescue operations, the portal reported. Earlier reports put the death toll at 95.

The flooding hit northern areas of Nepal on Wednesday morning. According to preliminary data, the flood wave was caused by a snow-and-rock avalanche near the Nepal-China border, approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuwagadhi border crossing.