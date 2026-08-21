Civilian killed in Ukrainian drone explosion in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian armed forces’ drone has exploded in the Nikolskoye settlement in the Belgorod Region, seriously injuring a man who died at the scene, the region’s emergency response center reported.

"In the Nikolskoye settlement in the Belgorodsky district, a man sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene as a result of a drone explosion. We extend our condolences to his family and loved ones. Three vehicles were damaged in the settlement by several other FPV drone strikes," the center said in a statement.

In addition, in the Rakityansky district, a fence of a private home and a car were damaged as a result of Ukrainian attacks. In the Valuisky district, windows of a local house were shattered, the roof and a wall of a farm building were damaged, and a car was damaged. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a fire broke out as an enemy drone hit a factory building, and private homes were damaged in the Graivoronsky district.