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Two killed, four others injured as blast rocks apartment building in Sevastopol — governor

Mikhail Razvozhayev says that the house partially collapsed, an adjacent residential building caught fire
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, March 24. /TASS/. Two people were killed and four others were injured as an explosion rocked a residential building in Sevastopol, Governor of the Russian Black Sea city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"By this time, unfortunately, two bodies have been discovered. Four people were injured, they are receiving inpatient treatment," he wrote.

According to Razvozhayev, the apartment building on Korchagina Street partially collapsed, and apartments in an adjacent residential building caught fire following the blast. The relief effort involves 89 people and 23 units of equipment, he said.

Two houses have been evacuated, and a temporary accommodation center has been set up in an adjacent school building, the official added.

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Sevastopol
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