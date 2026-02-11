Thai police arrest shooter at school in southern Thailand

BANGKOK, February 11. /TASS/. Police have arrested a man who opened fire at a school in southern Thailand, the Thai PBS TV channel reported.

The incident took place in the city of Hat Yai in Songkhla Province. Authorities said that an 18-year-old high school student opened fire at the school, injuring its principal. The Royal Thai Police reported that they had brought the situation under control and detained the attacker.

According to the Khaosod newspaper, the shooter had previously taken more than 300 students and teachers hostage.