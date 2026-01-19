Death toll in Spain train derailment rises to 39 — agency

MADRID, January 19. /TASS/. The death toll from the derailment of two high-speed trains in Spain has risen to 39, with at least 152 others injured, the EFE news agency reported.

The derailment of a high-speed train from Malaga to Madrid occurred on the evening of January 18 in the autonomous community of Andalusia. The collision happened when it derailed into the path of an oncoming train from the capital to Huelva. There were 317 passengers on the derailed train and about 100 on the other. The cause of the disaster near the town of Adamuz (Cordoba province) remains under investigation. High-speed rail service on the Madrid-Andalusia line has been suspended.