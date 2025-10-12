Woman dies after Ukrainian drone attack on car in Kursk Region

KURSK, October 12. /TASS/. A woman died after a Ukrainian drone attacked a passenger car in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, the region’s governor, Alexander Khinshtein, said.

"An enemy drone attacked a civilian car moving along the road linking the villages of Lomakino and Akimovka. <…> I regret to say that a 40-year-old woman died instantly as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to her family," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, three other passengers were hot hurt.