Over 20 aftershocks registered in Kamchatka in past 24 hours

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 8. /TASS/. The aftershock process continues in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Kamchatka with 26 seismic events registered in the past 24 hours, the Kamchatka office of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said.

"A total of 26 aftershocks were registered in the past day. One of them was felt as a magnitude-2.0 or magnitude-3.0 seismic event in populated areas," the office said.

At present, seven volcanoes are showing activity in the region.

A major earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka on the morning of July 30, marking the strongest seismic event in the area since 1952. According to official data, the quake had a magnitude of 8.8, while the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service recorded it at 8.7. The main quake was followed by multiple aftershocks measuring magnitude 5.0 or higher. The regional Health Ministry reported one person injured. Authorities in Kamchatka Territory declared a state of heightened alert, while the Severo-Kurilsky District of Sakhalin Region imposed a state of emergency. The earthquake triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting alerts from Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.