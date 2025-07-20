Fifth earthquake in a row rocks Kamchatka

VLADIVOSTOK, July 20. /TASS/. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded 166 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

This has been a fifth earthquake in a row in this region, the Telegram channel of the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences has said.

"A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has occurred 166 kilometers away from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky," the scientists said, adding that information is being processed and clarified.

Earlier, a tsunami warning was declared in the city and water in the local lake was noticeably rising. The press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s head directorate for the region told TASS that specialists will begin inspecting buildings soon.

Previously, four earthquakes occurred in the same region, with a magnitude of 5.3, 6.5, 7.6 and 6.8.