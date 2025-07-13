{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Death toll from floods in Texas rises to 129 — TV channel

According to ABC News, Kerr County was hit hardest as 103 people, including 36 children, have died there
© AP Photo/Eric Gay, File

NEW YORK, July 13. /TASS/. The death toll from deadly flooding in the US state of Texas has climbed to 129, the ABC News TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to it, Kerr County was hit hardest as 103 people, including 36 children, have died there.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump visited the flood-hit state. On July 6, he declared a state of emergency in Kerr County. Trump said that federal authorities were supporting local services in dealing with the aftermath of the disaster.

The last time such severe flooding occurred in the United States was in September 2024, when rivers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina overflowed their banks due to a hurricane. As a result, more than 230 people were killed.

