ISTANBUL, July 6. /TASS/. A lion has been tracked down and shot dead after fleeing a zoo and mauling a man near the coastal city of Antalya in Turkey, the Mynet news website reported.

Named Zeus, the animal escaped from a wildlife park called Land of Lions and attacked a man that was sleeping near the park. The person was taken to a hospital.

Hunters used a drone to track down the predator before killing it. There are about 30 lions in the park.