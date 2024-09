NEW YORK, September 7. /TASS/. A teenager was killed in a shooting at a Maryland school, ABC television reported, citing the police.

One student allegedly shot and wounded another during an altercation in a bathroom at the school in the town of Joppa, the police said. The teen was given first aid at the scene and taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The shooter left the school but was apprehended by the police within minutes.

An investigation is underway.