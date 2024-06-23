Death toll from Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol up to five — city governor

SEVASTOPOL, June 23. /TASS/. The death toll from Ukraine’s missile attack on Sevsatopol has risen to five, with three of those killed being children, the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

"Regrettably, the number of casualties stands at 124, including three killed children and two killed adults," he told journalists.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday staged a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. More than 120 people were hurt.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism (article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code).

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended condolences to Sevastopol residents.

June 24 has been declared a day of mourning in Sevastopol and Crimea.