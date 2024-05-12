Air defense system destroyed two Tochka-U missiles over Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The Russian Air Defense assets destroyed two Tochka-U missiles over the Belgorod Region, five drones over Bryansk and Lipetsk Regions, and intercepted a drone over the Begorod Region, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Several attempts of the Kiev regime to commit terrorist attacks using fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and Tochka-U tactical missiles against facilities in the territory of the Russian Federation were prevented during the past night," the ministry informed.

"Air defense assets on duty destroyed two Tochka-U tactical missiles over the territory of the Belgorod Region, three Ukrainian UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, and two UAVs over the Lipetsk Region. One UAV was intercepted over the Volgograd Region," the ministry said.