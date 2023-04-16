Three World Food Program employees killed in clashes in Sudan – UN mission

CAIRO, April 16. /TASS/. Three employees of the UN World Food Program (WFP) have been killed in clashes between the Sudanese army and the rapid support forces, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sudan and Head of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission (UNITAMS) Volker Perthes said in a statement on Sunday.

"Three employees from the World Food Programme (WFP) were killed in clashes that erupted in Kabkabiya, North Darfur on 15 April while carrying out their duties," says the statement posted on the mission’s website.

"I also am extremely appalled by reports of projectiles hitting UN and other humanitarian premises, as well as reports of looting of UN and other humanitarian premises in several locations in Darfur. These recurring acts of violence disrupt the delivery of life-saving assistance and must end," he stressed and called on all the parties to the conflict to " to respect their international obligations, including to ensure the safety and security of UN and all humanitarian personnel and respect the integrity of premises and assets."

The situation in Sudan has escalated due to disagreement between army commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the Sovereign Council (the country's governing body), and his deputy in the council, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti), the head of the rapid support force. On the morning of April 15, clashes broke out between the two forces near a military base in the city of Merowe and in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. According to latest reports, dozens have been killed and hundreds have been wounded in the conflict.