Charges against Krasnoyarsk Governor’s son Artyom Uss biased, defense says

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. US charges against Russian businessman Artyom Uss, son of Krasnoyarsk Region Alexander Uss, are biased and not properly substantiated, says Alexander Surzhin, Uss’ lawyer practicing in Strasbourg.

"As far as I know, after the first-instance decision on extradition, our client was in strong distress, outraged by the unfair and biased decision. He had just had a meeting with Italian lawyers, after which communication between him and his colleagues or family was lost. However, as both national and international defense argued throughout the entire process, the charges against our client are biased, they are not properly substantiated and they are built on circumstantial evidence," the lawyer said.

Earlier, the ANSA agency reported that Artyom Uss left the place where he stayed under house arrest, and that a search for the businessman is underway.