House fire kills woman, four kids in Russia’s Arkhangelsk region

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. A fire in a 12-apartment wooden building killed a woman and her four children in the Plesetsk settlement in Russia’s northern Arkhangelsk region, the regional branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

"A fire broke out in an apartment located in a 12-apartment wooden building in the Plesetsk settlement last night, the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and her four children aged between three and 12 were found after the blaze had been put out. Smoke poisoning is said to be the preliminary cause of their death," the statement reads.

A criminal case has been opened into the incident, investigators are working at the scene of the fire.