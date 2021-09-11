Hydraulics failure caused Boeing emergency landing in Siberia — investigators

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The emergency landing of a Boeing 767 passenger plane in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk on Saturday was caused by a hydraulic system failure, the Eastern Trans-Regional Transport Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"A pre-investigation check is being carried out into the air incident involving a Boeing 767 plane. It was tentatively established that at 20:41 local time (16:41 Moscow time), a Boeing 767 plane departed from the Antalya airport, heading to the airport of Vladivostok [in Russia’s Far East]. During the flight, an alarm indicating a hydraulic system failure went off," the department said.

The pilot-in-command made the decision to perform an emergency landing in the airport of Yemelyanovo in Krasnoyarsk. The plane had 333 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

"The plane landed safely in the airport of Krasnoyarsk, there were no injuries. At present, a check is being carried out to establish all circumstances of the incident," investigators said.

The Yemelyanovo Airport’s press service told TASS that the plane is owned by Azur Air. Its passengers are now waiting for the arrival of another plane from Moscow.