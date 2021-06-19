Over 1,800 people evacuated in Russia’s flood-hit Crimea

SIMFEROPOL, June 19. /TASS/. Up to 1,800 people have been evacuated in Russia’s Crimea amid floods caused by torrential rains, the local emergencies department announced in a statement on Saturday adding that about 200 people were placed in temporary housing areas.

"We have evacuated 1,773 people, including 321 children from flooded areas," the statement reads. "A number of evacuated people in the municipal district of Kerch amounts to 1,492 people, including 275 children, while the municipal district of Yalta reported 281 evacuated people, including 46 children," the statement added.

Heavy rains and strong winds engulfed Crimea on Thursday night prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency. According to earlier reports, more than 300 houses were flooded in the region.