One individual died, several wounded in Vienna shooting incident - police

One of attackers was shot down by the police

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. Several persons armed with rifles made shooting in six different areas in Vienna, the Austrian capital’s police tweeted on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred in six areas in total. There is one fatality and several gravely injured individuals, including a police officer," the Police said.

One of attackers was shot down by the police.

A special search for attackers is currently underway in Vienna with involvement of special forces and law enforcement authorities. Reinforced police squads with dogs and heavy weapons patrol city streets, TASS reports. Several police helicopters are flying over the city.

The shooting in Vienna was the terrorist act, Austria’s Federal Minister of Interior Karl Nehammer said earlier.

Terrorist act occurred in Vienna - Austrian Interior Minister
The attack in the Austrian capital continues, Karl Nehammer said
Read more
Georgia’s ruling party wins over 48% with 78.16% of votes counted - CEC
The opposition bloc Strength is in Unity - United Opposition, which also comprises the United National Movement founded by ex-president Mihail Saakashvili, garnered 26.35%
Read more
Man attacks police officers in Moscow
The assailant was immediately detained
Read more
Scientist from Russia’s Novosibirsk contracted COVID-19 twice for sake of experiment
He disclosed that he first contracted the coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, during a flight from France to Novosibirsk with a junction in Moscow
Read more
Ex-Russian president may become senator within three months after leaving office
The president whose tenure has ended before the given bill is adopted may file this application within three months since the day the law enters into force
Read more
Former US Secretary of State calls withdrawal from INF Treaty a ‘giant mistake’
George Shultz called for enhancing international cooperation in order to carry out necessary changes in education, migration, national security, technology and economics
Read more
Two churches burn overnight in Canada
An investigation is underway
Read more
Aliyev: Armenia has no grounds to request Russia’s assistance
In case Baku had such plans "we would have done this in July," the Azerbaijani leader said
Read more
Moldova's presidential election declared valid, with turnout above 33.3% - CEC
Earlier, the CEC's chief Dorin Cimil said that no violations that might have influenced the outcome of the voting had been exposed
Read more
Moscow to provide assistance to Yerevan if hostilities spill over to Armenia
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to start consultations in order to determine the type and volume of assistance that Russia could provide to Armenia to ensure its security
Read more
Belarus closes border for foreigners on Sunday
The restriction does not apply to the Russian citizens who transit through Belarus en route to Russia
Read more
Russia registers record-high 18,665 daily COVID-19 case tally - crisis center
The total coronavirus case tally grew to 1,636,781
Read more
First group of elderly volunteers receives Sputnik V vaccine — doctor
No negative reactions have been observed so far
Read more
Russia bewildered over US statement on hypersonic missiles in Europe — diplomat
US National Security Adviser O’Brien said in a speech at the Hudson Institute in Washington on October 28 that the United States would be ready to deploy intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, if necessary, to deter Russia
Read more
More than 200 detained during Sunday's protest demonstrations in Belarus
Detentions were most frequent in Mogilyov, Grodno and Zhodishki
Read more
Military alliance with China to tie Russia’s hands, scare off partners, says expert
On October 22, Russian President Vladimir Putin speculated that a military alliance between Moscow and China is possible, although both sides "in general" have no need for it
Read more
Police detain over 20 protesters near French embassy in Moscow
Several dozen Muslims earlier gathered in front of the embassy to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements on Islam
Read more
Russia to complete rearming Strategic Missile Force with advanced Yars ICBMs by 2024
Six missile divisions have been rearmed with Yars mobile ICBMs in Russia by now
Read more
Press review: Has Pakistan entered the Karabakh conflict and why Pompeo is touring S. Asia
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, October 28
Read more
Press review: France struggles with surge of terror attacks and US using Cold War tricks
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, October 30
Read more
Pashinyan asks Putin to help ensure Armenia’s security
Armenian Prime Minister described in detail the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Read more
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Read more
Kiev to present action plan for Donbass to Normandy Four group
Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group Leonid Kravchuk said that the parties would continue talks if the plan failed
Read more
Russian, Japanese scientists discover how COVID-19 affects red bone marrow
Scientists think that the risk group includes everyone with a low hemoglobin count
Read more
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Read more
Dollar surpasses 80 rubles first time since March 30
The weakening of the Russian currency is taking place against the backdrop of falling oil prices
Read more
Press review: Trump campaigns down to the wire and Armenia requests Russian aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 2nd
Read more
Russia completes concept design of rocket for flights to Mars
Read more
Riot police start brutally detaining protesters in Minsk
The protesters were dispersed and at least 20 people were detained
Read more
Snowden applies for dual US-Russian citizenship
Last month Snowden obtained an open-ended Russian residency permit
Read more
Nagorno-Karabakh leader seriously wounded, Baku says
According to an aide to Azerbaijan’s president Hikmet Hajiyev, during the strike Arayik Harutyunyan "was in a bunker"
Read more
Moscow hopes common sense in ties with Russia will prevail after US elections — diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman underscored that Russia is realistic about the prospects of bilateral cooperation in the current conditions and does not raise the bar of expectations too high
Read more
Yerevan understands Russia's neutrality over Nagorno-Karabakh - Pashinyan
Armenia's Prime Minister recalled that the Russian authorities had said more than once they would comply with their duties to Armenia in terms of ensuring security, if need be
Read more
Russia to decide on resuming launches of rockets re-converted from ICBMs in 2020-2021
The decision will depend on two programs for creating two clusters of small-size satellites, for which Start-1 rockets are convenient launch vehicles, according to the chief designer of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology
Read more
Press review: Serbia gets pro-West reshuffle and Hungary weakens Ukraine’s sovereignty
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 29
Read more
Russian company to launch production of Canadian tractors
Production will be launched at a new tractor plant that will be built in Rostov-on-Don
Read more
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Read more
Moldova’s Sandu leads with 35.52% of votes after 99% of ballots counted
Incumbent president Igor Dodon secured 33.08% of votes
Read more
Snowden expectant father, baby to get Russian citizenship, says lawyer
The fugitive whistleblower has not expressed a wish to obtain Russian citizenship for now, his attorney said
Read more
Russian embassy denies death of two Russian border guards in southern Armenia
The Russian embassy's press-service urged the mass media "to take a cautious and balanced attitude to such fakes"
Read more
Mass vaccination with Vector center’s coronavirus vaccine to begin in 2021
Post-registration trials phase of the EpiVacCorona vaccine will begin in November-December on 40,000 volunteers, according to the center's director general
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Lukashenko offers Macron mediation in ties with Muslims
The president of Belarus stressed that it is absolutely unacceptable to "interfere in the feelings of believers"
Read more
Second launch of heavy Angara rocket postponed until November 28 — source
The launch window has been set for November 20-29
Read more
Yerevan says Azerbaijan’s forces used white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh
The enemy continues to attack peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure, the Armenian government’s United Information Center reported
Read more
No signs relations with Georgia may get better after elections, says Russian legislator
He said that opportunities for an improvement of relations between Russia and Georgia will emerge only if Tbilisi recognizes its mistakes
Read more
Troops demoralize enemy force with magnetic field in Volga area drills
The exercise involved over 600 troops
Read more
Putin submits bill on formation of Federation Council to State Duma
The bill says that senators - representatives of the Russian Federation - are appointed for six years or for life by presidential decrees
Read more
Voting in Moldovan presidential election kicks off in Moldova
Nearly 2,500 observers will monitor the voting
Read more
Russia successfully test-fires new ABM interceptor missile
The new interceptor missile of the ABM system reliably confirmed its stated characteristics
Read more
Russia, Japan resume suspended flights
Russia banned all international flights in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more