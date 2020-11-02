One individual died, several wounded in Vienna shooting incident - police

VIENNA, November 3. /TASS/. Several persons armed with rifles made shooting in six different areas in Vienna, the Austrian capital’s police tweeted on Tuesday.

"The incident occurred in six areas in total. There is one fatality and several gravely injured individuals, including a police officer," the Police said.

One of attackers was shot down by the police.

A special search for attackers is currently underway in Vienna with involvement of special forces and law enforcement authorities. Reinforced police squads with dogs and heavy weapons patrol city streets, TASS reports. Several police helicopters are flying over the city.

The shooting in Vienna was the terrorist act, Austria’s Federal Minister of Interior Karl Nehammer said earlier.