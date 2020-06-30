FSB foils Islamic State terror plot in North Caucasus

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has thwarted a planned terrorist attack in Vladikavkaz, the North Caucasus. A follower of the international terrorist organization, the Islamic State (IS, outlawed in Russia) who was plotting to carry out a blast there was detained, the FSB Public Relations Center informed TASS.

"The Federal Security Service prevented a terror attack in the city of Vladikavkaz. As a result of the operation, a Russian citizen born in 1990 was detained. He was plotting to detonate an improvised explosive device near one of the administrative buildings with subsequent plans to head out to a combat zone in the Middle East in order to participate in the activities of the IS (outlawed in Russia) international terrorist organization," the center reported.

Unearthed in his cache were components for a homemade explosive device as well as his electronic correspondence with IS members abroad proving his criminal intent.

A criminal case was opened charging the detainee with terrorist activity, and additional charges over the attempted terror attack are being considered.

On December 29, 2014, the Russian Supreme Court declared the Islamic State, IS, (before 2014 — the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIS) a terrorist organization. The extremist organization’s activities are outlawed in Russia.