FSB detains Islamist group’s leaders, members in four Russian regions

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has detained leaders and active members of cells of a banned extremist Islamic group, Tablighi Jamaat, in four Russian regions, the FSB Center of Public Relations told TASS.

"Russia’s FSB jointly with the Russian Interior Ministry and the forces of the National Guard in the Volga Federal District thwarted the activity of Tablighi Jamaat, an international religious extremist organization banned in Russia’s territory," the center reported.