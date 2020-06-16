Clandestine organized crime gangs in North Caucasus neutralized, says FSB chief

Read also
MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement successfully cracked down on clandestine organized crime gangs in North Caucasus and eliminated them, Director of the Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I would like to note that thanks to coordinated action, we have managed to eliminate clandestine organized crime gangs in the North Caucasus," he said.
Bortnikov stated that due to this, the security of major international forums and events in the country had been ensured, such as the 2013 Kazan Universiade, the 2014 Sochi Olympics, and the 2018 FIFA World Cup.