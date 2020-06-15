Moscow shooter who attacked police officers acted alone, had no accomplices

"Preliminary reports suggest that the man who opened fire and wounded two police officers on Moscow’s Leninsky Prospekt acted alone without any accomplices," TASS was told.

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The man who opened fire at police officers in Moscow was a lone wolf and did not have any accomplices, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Earlier on Monday, traffic police officers stopped a taxi for violating traffic rules. A passer-by then took out a traumatic gun and started shooting, wounding two police officers. One of them managed to apprehend the attacker.

According to the source, one of the police officers is in critical condition. The shooter is said to have fired around 10 bullets at the officers. He was injured in the retaliatory fire, apprehended and taken to hospital. The source added that the perpetrator, 25, came from Russia’s Ingushetia and was deliberately shooting at the officers without any obvious reason. The police clarified that he used a weapon reconfigured into a combat one.

The man had no previous criminal record and wasn’t on the wanted list, a source in Ingushetia’s law enforcement told TASS. "The regional branch of the Interior Ministry received a request for an inquiry from Moscow. The man never came to the attention of law enforcement officers, was not a member of illegal armed groups, was not prosecuted and was not on the wanted list," TASS was told.

Criminal proceedings were launched into the shooting.