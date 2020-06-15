Two policemen wounded in shooting incident in southwestern Moscow

"Both policemen are in serious condition. They received about seven bullets," the source said.

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Two traffic policemen were wounded in southwestern Moscow when an unidentified shooter opened gunfire at them. Both are in serious condition, a source in the city’s medical services told TASS on Monday.

The shooting incident took place earlier on Monday on Moscow’s Leninsky Prospekt when a traffic police patrol stopped a taxi after it had violated traffic rules. A passerby opened fire at the policemen, presumably from a non-lethal gun. The shooter made about ten shots at the policemen, wounding two.

The policemen fired back at the shooter, who had presumably been drunk or under the influence of drugs, and wounded him. The man died in hospital. "Despite receiving timely medical care, the shooter died in hospital," TASS was told. According to the source, the assailant was shot in the stomach three times.

A criminal case was opened on charges of attempting on the life of a policeman (article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code).