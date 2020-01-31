Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude rocks Papua New Guinea

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. /TASS/. An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude has rocked Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, US Geological Survey reported.

The earthquake's epicenter lay in 197 km to the south-west of the city of Lorengau (major town in Manus province) at the depth of 10 km.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

Papua New Guinea lies in the center of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, the major area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.