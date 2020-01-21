House fire in Siberian village kills eleven, injures two

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Eleven people died and two others were injured in a house fire in a village in Siberia’s Tomsk Region, a source in local emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"According to update, fourteen people were living there, two of them rescued themselves and eleven others died, while the fate of one more person is unknown," the source said.

Fire in the village of Prichulymsky was reported at around midnight. The blaze covered the area of 208 square meters. A criminal case has been opened into incident.