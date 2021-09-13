Uran-9, Nerekhta robots used in troops formations for first time at Zapad-2021 drills

MULINO PROVING GROUND /Nizhny Novgorod Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russia used Uran-9 and Nerekhta combat robots in the regular ranks of formations for the first time during the Zapad-2021 drills, Russian Ministry of Defense announced Monday.

"Uran-9 and Nerekhta reconnaissance and fire support robots were used for the first time within regular forces formations during the staging of practical actions of forces at the Zapad-2021 military exercise," the Ministry said.

In particular, the Uran-9s engaged in combat action directly inside the formation of defending units, eliminating the mock enemy’s troops and vehicles at distance of 3,000 to 5,000 meters, using the Ataka missile launchers, rocket-propelled flamethrowers, 30-mm autocannons and machineguns. The robots also covered infantry units during relocation.

The Nerekhta combat robots were used for reconnaissance and fire support. These robots are armed with a 12.7-mm Kord machinegun and a 30-mm AG-30M grenade launcher. These robots can also correct artillery fire and deliver equipment and ammunition.

A version of the Uran-9, the Uran-6 was used for clearing paths in minefields in cooperation with engineering units. The robots were supported by a Karyer laser tactical system, capable of detecting and suppressing optical reconnaissance and observation equipment of tanks, armored vehicles and infantry firearms.