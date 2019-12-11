Crashed Mi-28 helicopter severely damaged, bodies of pilots identified — source

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Mi-28N military helicopter that crashed in Russia's Krasnodar region has been severely damaged, and the bodies of the pilots were identified, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Thursday.

A Mi-28N military helicopter went missing in the Krasnodar region in Russia's south on Wednesday. Later reports said that the helicopter crashed on the territory of a military unit near the Korenovsk aerodrome, and both pilots died in the crash.

"The helicopter was severely damaged, the bodies of the crewmembers were identified. They were experienced pilots," the source said.

The helicopter flight was carried out in difficult meteorological conditions. Another source in the emergency services told TASS that foggy weather was one of the reasons of the crash.