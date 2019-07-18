Two female Russian nationals go missing in Munich, criminal case opened

BERLIN, July 18. /TASS/. Two Russian nationals, a 41-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter, went missing in Munich. A criminal case has been opened over their disappearance, the Russian embassy in Germany said on Thursday.

"Two Russian nationals, Maria and Tatiana G., went missing in Munich on July 13. The police initiated a criminal case," the embassy said, adding that Russia’s consulate general in Munich "is staying in touch with Germany’s relevant agencies."

According to the Munich police, the woman and her daughter left their apartment on Ottobrunner Strasse and headed for a shopping mall in the Neuperlach district. They have been unaccounted for ever since. The police said citing their relatives that such conduct was "extremely untypical" of them, so their names were put on the missing list. Their photos were posted on the police website.