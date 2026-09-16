Azerbaijan-Russia trade falls nearly 1.4-fold in January-August

BAKU, September 16. /TASS/. Trade between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.411 bln in January-August 2026, nearly 1.4 times less than in the same period last year, according to data published on the website of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

Trade between the two countries stood at $3.346 bln in January-August 2025. Thus, the figure declined by 27.9% year-on-year, or nearly 1.4-fold.

According to the State Customs Committee, Azerbaijan’s exports to Russia totaled $840.096 mln in the first eight months of 2026, up 2.6%. Imports from Russia to Azerbaijan fell by 37.8% year-on-year in January-August, from $2.53 bln to $1.57 bln, or more than 1.6-fold.

According to the committee, Russia ranked fifth among Azerbaijan’s trading partners in January-August, after Italy, the United Kingdom, Turkey, and China. Russia accounted for 7.25% of the country’s foreign trade turnover during the period.

Trade between the two countries totaled $4.92 bln in 2025, up 2.5% from 2024.