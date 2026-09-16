Share of Russian oil, gas equipment could reach 82% this year — minister

TYUMEN, September 16. /TASS/. The share of Russian oil and gas equipment could grow by 2% to 82% in 2026, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov told reporters on the sidelines of the TNF industrial and energy forum.

"In 2025, the share of Russian oil and gas equipment amounted to 80%. By the end of this year we expect a 2% increase," he said.

Russia’s oil and gas machinery market totaled 294 bln rubles ($3.48 bln) in the first half of 2026. The ministry expects the market to grow up to 800 bln rubles ($9.47 bln) by the end of the year, Alikhanov added.