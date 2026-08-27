Tourist flow between Russia, North Korea steady up over past three years — minister

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The flow of tourists between Russia and North Korea has been stable, demonstrating growth over the past three years, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, co-chair of the Russia-DPRK intergovernmental commission Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The flow of tourists between Russia and Korea has been stable over the past three years, demonstrating growth, of course. General figures are modest so far, but we only ramped up this work in 2024, after a fairly long period of the pandemic, during which tourism development opportunities were severely limited," he said.

Russian tourists are interested in traveling to this country and exploring the peculiarities of its culture and traditions, Kozlov added.