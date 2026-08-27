Russian stocks down as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went down as the main trading session started on Thursday as the MOEX and RTS indices lost 0.57% to 2,059.46 and 769.77 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 7.95 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 12.67 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had extended losses to 0.77%, reaching 2,055.43 points and 768.26 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 9.1 kopecks at 12.68 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.56% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,059.71 points.