Russia exports over 1,300 tonnes of grain to Armenia via Azerbaijan

BAKU, August 21. /TASS/. Russia has exported a third batch of grain to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan this week, state-run AzerTAc news agency reported.

According to the agency, the shipment includes 1,108 tonnes of wheat and 273 tonnes of barley.

On Wednesday and Thursday, two export shipments of Russian wheat weighing 1,820 and 2,725 tonnes, respectively, were sent to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In late October last year, Azerbaijan lifted its ban on the transit of goods bound for Armenia through its territory. Since then, a total of more than 47,000 tonnes of Russian grain, around 9,000 tonnes of fertilizers, 1,136 tonnes of propane, 1,114 tonnes of coal, 133 tonnes of aluminum, and 67 tonnes of timber have been exported from Russia to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.