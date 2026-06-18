ASEAN countries shown interest in Russian monitoring systems

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A number of countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam, are showing interest in Russian digital solutions for driverless vehicles monitoring based on the ERA-GLONASS system, GLONASS CEO Alexey Raikevich told TASS.

"GLONASS has noted sustained interest from a number of ASEAN countries in addressing digital challenges for their own transportation sectors," he said.

More than 25 million registered vehicles are in Indonesia, and last year there were over 155,000 traffic accidents, which claimed the lives of about 30,000 people, the chief executive said.

The Russian experience shows that the ERA-GLONASS system reduces the number of casualties in serious accidents by alerting emergency services in a timely manner, transmitting coordinates, and speeding up the response, Raikevich stressed.

In addition to emergency alerts, ASEAN countries are interested in an integrated system for identifying unmanned vehicles on land, at sea, and in the air, as well as in the online coordination of all types of robotic transport.

The key demand lies in exporting monitoring and control systems that do not rely on external suppliers and enable the country to manage its transportation infrastructure independently, Raikevich stressed.

"Technologies based on ERA-GLONASS will help ensure the technological sovereignty of ASEAN member states," he added.