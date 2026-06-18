Action plan for implementing Russia-ASEAN partnership through 2030 adopted

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. A comprehensive action plan for implementing the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership for 2026-2030 was adopted at the summit in Kazan, a TASS correspondent reported.

The document outlines specific measures aimed at expanding practical cooperation in key areas, including politics, security, trade, investment, energy, transport, agriculture, the digital sector, science, and technology.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It comprises 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The current summit is a milestone event marking the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN.