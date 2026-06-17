Russia-ASEAN forum forms foundation of close cooperation — Roscongress

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Russia-ASEAN Business Forum has formed the foundation of an influential international discussion platform for discussing the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and the ASEAN nations, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement available to TASS.

"Representatives from 17 countries took part in the business forum program. The participation of the prime ministers of Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in the forum program demonstrates the serious interest of our geopolitical allies in expanding and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. The business forum has formed the foundation of a major and influential international discussion platform for substantive and professional discussion of the main areas of development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between Russia and the ASEAN countries, as well as interaction within the framework of the EAEU-ASEAN partnership," Roscongress Foundation quoted Russian Presidential Adviser, Executive Secretary of the Organizing Committee for the Preparation and Holding of the Summit Anton Kobyakov as saying.

It also said that the forum’s program was built around four key areas: traditional spiritual and moral values and models of state-religious relations in Russia and the ASEAN countries; development of cooperation in the field of information technology and AI; international trade, ensuring food security and transport and logistics connectivity between Russia and the ASEAN countries; interaction through the EAEU — ASEAN in the field of energy, infrastructure and industrial cooperation.

“A number of documents were signed at the business forum, including a memorandum of understanding between the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Vietnam and the Union Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan, an agreement on strategic cooperation and technological cooperation between the companies Centringining LLC (Russia) and Metalco Aviation Technology Ltd. And an agreement on strategic cooperation and technological cooperation between the companies Centringining LLC (Russia) and WUXI Heyi Power System CO., LTD,” the statement read.

The business forum was organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is an information partner of the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum.