Russia-ASEAN summit adopts Kazan Declaration

KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of foreign delegations adopted the Kazan Declaration of the Russia-ASEAN Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The declaration reaffirms the shared approaches of Russia and ASEAN on international issues and areas for further cooperation. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, "it particularly emphasizes a commitment to building a just and democratic multipolar world order based on universally recognized principles of international law and the UN Charter."

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It is composed of 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines. This year’s summit marks the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN.