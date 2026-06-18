KAZAN, June 18. /TASS/. Europeans are operating on the assumption that the situation on the battlefield is allegedly shifting in favor of the Ukrainian armed forces, but these assumptions are categorically incorrect, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov stated.

"Europeans are clearly insisting that the war must continue. Moreover, they are guided by a completely false premise that the situation on the battlefield is supposedly shifting in favor of Ukrainian forces, which is categorically incorrect," he told Vesti on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

The summit is taking place in Kazan on June 17-18. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It is composed of 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.