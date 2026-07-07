Switzerland reaches World Cup quarterfinals

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The Swiss national football team defeated Colombia in a penalty shootout in the Round of 16 match of the World Cup. The match took place in Vancouver.

Switzerland has reached the World Cup quarterfinals for the fourth time in history and for the first time in 72 years. The Swiss team played at this stage of the World Cup in 1934, 1938, and 1954, but never advanced further. In the last three tournaments, Switzerland ended its title bid in the Round of 16.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States between June 11 and July 19. The defending champion is Argentina.