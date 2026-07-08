Iran promises ‘decisive response’ to US attacks

TEHRAN, July 8. /TASS/. The command of the central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces "Khatam al-Anbiya" has stated that it will respond to US aggression and will not allow interference in the management of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Tasnim agency reported.

"The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will give a decisive response to US aggression and terrorist actions and will under no circumstances allow them to interfere in the affairs of the Strait of Hormuz and manage it," the agency quoted the command as saying.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that US military forces had completed a new series of strikes on Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.