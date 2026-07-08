NATO views recent US strikes on Iran as 'absolutely necessary', chief says

ANKARA, July 8. /TASS/. The North Atlantic Alliance views the United States’ recent strikes on Iran as "absolutely necessary," the bloc’s Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters.

"I think that it was absolutely necessary. Because when you have a ceasefire, and Iran is basically violating the ceasefire - we’ve seen what happened yesterday, with ships being attacked - I think it’s totally crucial that the US forcefully reacts," Rutte pointed out.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz must be open to shipping.

On July 8, the US reported another series of strikes on Iran, claiming they were carried out in response to Iranian attacks on tankers attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz along routes not authorized by Tehran.