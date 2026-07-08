Finnish authorities conceal change in law on nuclear-free status from citizens — activist

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Finnish authorities concealed the adoption of a law effectively abolishing the country's nuclear-free status and permitting NATO nuclear weapons on Finnish territory, public activist Salli Raiski told TASS.

"In June, they changed the old law on nuclear weapons. <…> Now nuclear weapons can be located on Finnish territory," she said. Parliament proposed the change in spring 2026, but it was not widely announced, only a link on a rarely seen Facebook page.

On April 23, the Finnish government submitted a proposal to the country's parliament to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons on its territory. To this end, the Finnish cabinet proposed amending the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code. On June 17, the Finnish parliament approved the proposed bill. 125 deputies voted in favor of the initiative, 61 legislators voted against, and 13 parliamentarians were not present for the vote.