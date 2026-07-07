US threatens Iran with consequences over alleged attacks in Strait of Hormuz — Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 7. /TASS/. The United States announced that there will be possible consequences for Iran, whom it accuses of attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz, Reuters reported, citing US administration officials.

According to the agency, Washington cancelled its general license easing sanctions on Iranian oil until August 21 in connection with these attacks. The United States described the purported attacks as "wholly unacceptable" and threatened the Islamic Republic with consequences. At the same time, a US administration official said US negotiators continue to work towards the final peace agreement in good faith.

Reuters quoted US administration officials as saying that Iran had attacked at least three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier in the day, the news agency reported, citing a source, that the tanker, carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG), is at risk of exploding due to a fire in its engine room that broke out following an attack on the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel sustained significant damage, and the crew was evacuated, according to the agency.

A Saudi tanker with crude oil was also damaged in a missile attack on the night of July 7, Reuters said. Earlier, the Iranian broadcaster IRIB reported that a Qatari vessel had attempted to pass through the strait with US Navy support. According to the report, the tanker became the target of an attack after ignoring repeated warnings.