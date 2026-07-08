South Korea allocates $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

SEOUL, July 8. /TASS/. The Republic of Korea has announced it will allocate $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine on the occasion of President Lee Jae-myung's participation in the NATO summit in Ankara, where he was invited as one of the four Indo-Pacific partners of the alliance, National Security Advisor Wi Sung-lak said during a briefing, stating that Seoul demonstrated its dedication to contributing to international peace and stability.

A senior administration official clarified that the new package is limited to humanitarian purposes and will not include weapons, reaffirming that Seoul's position on supplying only non-lethal items remains unchanged. The official noted that a final decision on how the funds will be used has not yet been made.

Since 2022, South Korea has provided Ukraine with non-lethal military items such as helmets but has not supplied weapons or ammunition directly. According to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), from 2021 to 2025, South Korea became the second-largest supplier of weapons to European NATO countries after the United States.