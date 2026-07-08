European private jet operators could be left without fuel this summer — FT

LONDON, July 8. /TASS/. European corporate aircraft operators are bracing for a potential fuel shortage this summer, at the height of the tourist season, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper said.

Private airlines whose services are in growing demand are concerned, according to the publication, that airports will prioritize national carriers if fuel supplies run low. The latest shortages at Nice airport exacerbated fears in the charter industry.

The largest handler of private jets on the French Riviera, Nice airport was unable to turn around some private aircraft last week because of fuel availability, according to operators. "There has been a little shortage during a couple of hours last week, but the issue is now over," the airport told the FT.

Charles Robinson, who runs the EnterJet marketplace for on-demand private jet bookings, said he expected flights in Europe to reroute to avoid areas that experience any shortages. "Operators may need to adjust routings or positioning to avoid supply-constrained airports, which would add to costs," he said.

Alexander Graham, at private flight group Luxe Jets, said his group was "preparing for shortages expected in small airports this summer."