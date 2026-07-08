Several NATO countries preparing new naval mission in North Atlantic, Arctic — newspaper

MADRID, July 8. /TASS/. A group of 12 NATO countries is preparing a new naval mission to strengthen security in the North Atlantic and the Arctic, El Pais reported, citing sources within the alliance.

According to the newspaper, the initiative arose after several months of pressure from the US administration for Europe to take on more responsibility within the organization. Details of the mission are still being worked out. It is part of a series of initiatives through which European allies and Canada are seeking to fill a space that has until now been under the dominant influence of the US.

Northern European countries, as well as the UK, Germany, Spain, Canada, the Netherlands, Portugal, and France, are expected to participate in the mission. According to the newspaper, Europe is thus taking a step forward to strengthen its position within NATO, as emphasized in the final declaration of the alliance’s summit currently taking place in Ankara, which the leaders of member countries are expected to sign at the meeting.