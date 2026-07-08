New US strikes on Iran more extensive than previous ones — NBC

NEW YORK, July 8. /TASS/. A US official told NBC News that the new US strikes on Iran were more extensive than the previous ones.

According to the television channel's source, the strikes were carried out using Air Force and Navy tactical aircraft. This attack was more extensive than previous retaliatory strikes against the Islamic Republic, he believes.

Earlier, Axios portal journalist Barak Ravid reported on social media X, citing sources in the US administration, that US President Donald Trump "approved the Iran strike plan and ordered it today while in Turkey for the NATO summit." Axios noted that Trump held a meeting in Ankara with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Dan Caine.

According to a representative of the administration, currently "it is still unclear how long the strikes are going to continue." "We'll get the assessment about the results of the strikes and make decisions after," he told Axios.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that they had begun a series of powerful strikes against Iran in response to what they claim are attacks by the Islamic Republic on three vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US carried out strikes on Iranian targets at the end of June. Trump then stated that the Islamic Republic was attacked for allegedly violating the ceasefire agreement. Iran's Foreign Ministry, in turn, noted that the US strikes are a violation of the UN Charter and the agreements on conflict resolution reached between Tehran and Washington.