MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The amendment to Finland's nuclear law allows NATO nuclear weapons on Finnish territory but does not give Helsinki control over their use, the decision will be made by the US, the UK or France, Finnish activist Salli Raiski told TASS.

"Now they [nuclear weapons] can be on our territory. And they will be used by America, Britain or France," she said. By allowing deployment, Finland becomes a proving ground without control, taking the threat on itself. "It is already evident that they want to turn Finland into a second proving ground (after Ukraine in terms of a conflict with Russia - TASS)," she noted, adding that Finns do not understand they are merely a resource that no one will protect.

On April 23, the Finnish government submitted a proposal to the country's parliament to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons on its territory. To this end, the Finnish cabinet proposed amending the Nuclear Energy Act and the Criminal Code. On June 17, the Finnish parliament approved the proposed bill. 125 deputies voted in favor of the initiative, 61 legislators voted against, and 13 parliamentarians were not present for the vote.